Pauline Tantot Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Miniskirt

On Saturday, May 23, French model Pauline Tantot started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing outside on a sunny day at an undisclosed location. Numerous trees and a stone fence can be seen in the background.

Both of the pictures were taken at a lower angle. In the first shot, Pauline kneeled on the ground and placed one of her hands on her thigh. She gazed directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and hunching her shoulders.

Pauline wore a lime green halterneck tank top, adorned with a graphic of a daisy. She paired the top with a distressed white miniskirt with a thigh slit. The revealing ensemble accentuated her toned midsection and sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. The model finished off the sexy look with a white fabric waist belt and a delicate necklace.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her luscious locks in a ponytail and seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application appeared to have featured filled-in eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be implying that the photos were taken during the evening.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow, [you] always look so stunning,” gushed a fan.

“Best looking girl on [Instagram] 100%,” added a different devotee.

“You are beautiful,” remarked another follower, including a string of red heart and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Omg [you] are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Pauline has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore an unbuttoned satin shirt, with nothing underneath. That provocative post has been liked over 370,000 times since it was shared.