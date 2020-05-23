Bethany Lily April Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Tiny Pink Lingerie

British bombshell Bethany Lily April certainly demanded the attention of plenty of fans on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Saturday, May 23. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the update with her 2.8 million followers, and it almost instantly became a smash.

The 23-year-old model was photographed indoors in front of a large white curtain for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Bethany exuded a very seductive vibe as she posed directly in front of the camera, sporting a pout and gazing straight into the lens.

In the first snapshot, she faced the camera from her front and pushed out her chest as she held a glass of pink flowers up to her chest. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, but showed off more of her body as the photo was zoomed out. She also held the flowers to her midriff this time.

Her long, highlighted blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves. Bethany also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that both brought out her natural beauty and glammed her look up.

The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, a light pink lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a two-piece bra-and-panty set.

The bra was pink with gold accents and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The lingerie undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with low-cut cups that flaunted her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

The model paired the top with a matching pair of lace panties. The tiny briefs also did not provide much coverage as they highlighted her curvaceous hips and drew attention to her slim core.

She did not include a geotag in the post. Meanwhile, in the caption, she engaged with her followers by quoting a song and asking them to finish the song lyrics.

The racy slideshow was met with a large amount of support, amassing more than 23,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Furthermore, more than 700 fans headed to the comments section to vocalize their praise for the model’s figure and revealing ensemble.

“You’re incredible,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful,” a second follower added.

“Love you,” a third fan proclaimed.

“Lovely eyes,” a fourth individual asserted.

