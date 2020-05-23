Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Lookalike Daughters In Sweet Instagram Share

The 'Open Book' author says her daughters share a loving bond.

Jessica Simpson posted an adorable photo of her two daughters sharing some sweet sister time at home.

The singer and fashion designer, 39, posted an Instagram photo of her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, lovingly holding baby sister Birdie Mae.

In the black and white photo, Maxwell, 8, was wearing her hair in a long braid and had a brace on her arm as she gave her little sis a kiss on the nose. The adorable 1-year-old was wearing a onesie and had her hair pulled into a tiny pigtail at the top as she snuggled in her big sister’s arms with her eyes closed.

In the caption to the pic, Jessica who also shares a 6-year-old son, Ace Knute, with her husband Eric Johnson, told her 5.3 million followers that her heart bursts over the sisterly bond her daughters share. The singer knows a thing or two about sisterhood, as she has a close relationship with her own sibling, Ashlee Simpson Ross.

In comments to the photo, fans couldn’t believe how big Jessica’s daughters are getting. Other commenters raved over how much the little girls are starting to look like their famous mom, especially Maxwell. Some fans even thought Maxwell was Jessica in the new photo.

“I thought Max was u until I read it,” one fan wrote in a comment to Jessica’s pic.

“A mini Jess!!” another added.

“When did Maxi Drew become so grown up?!?!” a third fan asked the Open Book author.

Others fans remarked about how loving the two sisters looked in the photo.

“Birdie looks so in love with her sissy holding and kissing her like that,” one fan wrote.

While Birdie Mae is just over one year old, fans have already noticed her resemblance to Jessica as well.

Last summer, Jessica posted a photo of Birdie Mae to Instagram that showed the wide-eyed baby beaming with her dimples on full display. Fans couldn’t believe how much baby Birdie looked like her fashionista mom—and that was before her blond hair grew in. In the new photo, Birdie’s resemblance to her mom is even more noticeable.

It’s clear that Jessica’s daughters are following in her footsteps in the looks department. But they may both turn out to favor her in other ways as well. In addition to being her mini-me, Maxwell shares Jessica’s talent for singing, which fans found out when she recently sang a birthday duet with her famous mom.