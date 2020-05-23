People Are Furious At Donald Trump For Golfing As US Coronavirus Deaths Approach 100,000

Donald Trump left the White House on Saturday to go golfing at one of his golf courses and people are furious.

As Bloomberg reports, Trump was seen leaving the White House Saturday wearing his traditional golf attire of a white polo shirt and a “Make America Great Again” cap.

Trump hasn’t hit the links since March 8, when he went golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida as the coronavirus was starting to take hold in the United States.

While Trump’s medical advisers in the White House, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have both said that people should get outside and enjoy the memorial day weekend in a socially responsible way, Trump has faced harsh criticism for his handling of the disease. Many people on social media took particular issue with the president taking time off when the American death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 100,000.

“And this is so you can all make your decisions about going outside and social distancing, potentially playing golf if you’re very careful and you don’t touch the flags, and all of those issues,” Birx said this week.

Brian Karem, a White House reporter, took Trump to task for the way that the president’s decision to go golfing during a national crisis looked.

Today @realDonaldTrump returns to the “Let ‘em eat cake” golf course for some fun. 1.6M COVID19 cases. 98K dead. Record unemployment. All is well. POTUS is on the links. pic.twitter.com/s8jCx42vkg — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 23, 2020

Other political pundits like Walter Shaub, Rick Wilson, and Sarah Reese Jones tweeted a similar sentiment as the term “Trump golfs” began trending on social media.

“Donald Trump is golfing while we hit 100,000 innocent lives taken by Coronavirus and when we hit 150,000 he will be golfing and when we hit 200,000 lives he will be golfing and…” wrote Tony Posnaski.

Many others noted that Trump and other conservatives attacked former President Barack Obama for golfing during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

“President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!” Trump tweeted in 2014.

Trump is golfing today. In 2014 on Fox and Friends he criticized Obama for golfing when there were *two cases* of Ebola in the United States saying, "it sends the wrong signal" and he should have given up golf as president "to really focus on the job." https://t.co/br8jLwVLts pic.twitter.com/Jmh5CSt2mp — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) May 23, 2020

Others said that they preferred the president to be on the golf course because he could do less damage there than he can in the White House. Trump said that when he was president, he wouldn’t have time to golf because he’d be working hard for Americans, something that critics noted on social media.

As the Washington Post noted late last year, Trump has spent a third of his days in office at one of his Trump-branded properties.

The Post estimated that Trump had played golf about 200 times in his first three years as president, with about 40 visits to his golf courses where he didn’t play.