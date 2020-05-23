Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Tank Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

On Saturday, May 23, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The photos showed the social media sensation standing on a paved walkway with numerous trees in the blurred background. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Warsaw, Poland.

She flaunted her unbelievable body in a sheer beige tank top with button detailing from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Veronica did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath the garment, leaving little to the imagination. She also sported low-rise, figure-hugging jeans. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips. The 26-year-old kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, winged eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

The first image showed Veronica posing with her shoulders back and her legs spread. The Instagram star altered her position for the following photo by turning away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. In the final shot, the model tugged on the hem of her shirt, as she smiled brightly.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers about their “weekend.” She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans were quick to answer Veronica’s question in the comments section.

“Great so far… woke up next [two] my beautiful girlfriend… let her know how much [I] appreciated her then made her coffee and breakfast!” wrote one commenter.

“So far so good. Memorial Day weekend here in the U.S.,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Veronica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow Veronica, you look so gorgeous!! You are so perfect!! I love your charming smile!!” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are just too beautiful,” added a different devotee.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.