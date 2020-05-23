New York’s Single-Day Death Toll From Coronavirus Drops Below 100 For The First Time In Weeks

During his daily coronavirus press briefing on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York’s single-day death toll from coronavirus had dropped below 100 for the first time in several weeks, CBS News reported. On Friday 84 people in New York died from the coronavirus, which was a significant drop from the previous day when the death toll in the state was at 109.

“Eighty-four is still a tragedy, no doubt,” Gov. Cuomo said. “But the fact that it’s down as low as it is is really, overall, good news.”

According to The New York Times, the number of deaths from coronavirus in New York has been slowly, but steadily dropping since the beginning of May. Nine out of the last 10 days, the single-day death toll from coronavirus has been below 200 in New York. Since May 18, the single-day death toll has remained under 150. In the month of May, the single-day death toll has only risen above 250 three times. One of those times was on May 6, when New York made a change to how they were tracking deaths from coronavirus, and additional cases were added to the numbers.

These numbers mark a vast improvement from April, when the single-day death tolls in New York were above 800 for several days in a row, according to CBS News.

The number of new cases per day has also been steadily declining, The New York Times reported. In the month of May, the number of daily new cases has only risen above 3,500 four times. In the past week, the number of new daily cases has only risen above 2,000 once and New York saw it’s lowest number of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Cuomo expressed cautious optimism about the decline in death rates but stressed that New York residents still need to be careful about protecting themselves against the virus, CBS News reported.

“Don’t underestimate this virus. We know it can rear its ugly head at any time.”

Early on Saturday morning, Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order to allow small groups to gather for any purpose, even if it’s non-essential, per CBS News. Gatherings in New York still need to be limited to ten people or less and the governor encouraged New Yorkers to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Several New York City beaches opened just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, though many beaches have restrictions about how they should be used. Many are only open for on-sand activities like walking, running, or sunbathing. None of the beaches are currently open for swimming.

As the number of new cases and deaths from coronavirus continues to decline, more areas of New York are preparing to open, CBS News reported. Gov. Cuomo confirmed during his press briefing that Long Island and the mid-Hudson area should be ready to loosen restrictions by early next week.