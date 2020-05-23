Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Black Dress

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski stunned her many fans around the world after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on social media on Saturday, May 23. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 26.3 million followers, and it quickly caught their attention.

The 28-year-old took center stage in the image as she was snapped inside of what appeared to be a museum. Emily posed face-front and exuded a sexy-yet-unbothered vibe as she pouted and averted the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, both of her hands were resting on the large statute behind her — which depicted a man and child.

Her long, brunette locks were parted in the middle and pinned back into a messy bun as some side-bangs fell down around her face. Emily also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her look and emphasized her facial features. The application looked to include eyeliner, a smoky eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, a nude lip, and a touch of blush. Still, it was the model’s curvaceous figure that stole the show, as she flaunted it with a revealing dress.

The dress was black and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was quite tight on the model as it hugged her figure, showing off her hips and derriere. It further featured a plunging neckline that highlighted her assets and displayed much of her cleavage. Also on full display was Emily’s left leg as the dress was designed with a large slit that went all the way up to her upper-thigh.

Emily did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

She also did not include a geotag in the post, but indicated in the caption that she missed the location where she was photographed.

The sultry image was met with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 300,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after going live. An additional 800 followers also opted to shower the beauty with compliments on her figure, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“Just hot,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful body,” a second fan asserted.

“Fabulous photo,” a third admirer added.

“So amazing,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Emily is no stranger to sharing sizzling content of herself in daring outfits. On May 13, she sent her fans into a frenzy after she went braless underneath a plunging, tight tank-top, per The Inquisitr. That post has received nearly 1 million likes.