New Study Suggests The US Could Be Free Of The Coronavirus By The End Of Summer

A new study flies in the face of current expectations for the novel coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the United States could be free of the deadly disease by the end of the summer, as the New York Post reports.

While most experts, including leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, say that a second wave of the virus is all but guaranteed in the fall, a model created by the Singapore University of Technology and Design says that the United Kingdom could see an end to their outbreak by August 27 and the US by September 20. The rest of the world could be back to normal by the end of December.

“Based on ‘a predictive-monitoring’ technique, the model inputs global data which is converted to a bar chart. A curve over the top of the chart displays the trajectory of the disease,” the Post writes.

However, the scientists warn that their study shouldn’t be taken as an excuse too prematurely reopen.

“Over-optimism based on some predicted end dates is dangerous because it may loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the turnaround of the virus,” they said.

The study contradicts a majority of scientists and experts who expect the virus to make some sort of resurgence in the fall after most states are expected to have fully reopened their economies.

This week, President Donald Trump addressed the idea of a second wave of the disease while touring the Ford parts manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

“People say that’s a very distinct possibility, it’s standard,” he said.

But he cautioned that he didn’t think the country should go into another lockdown if a second wave occurs.

“We are going to put out the fires. We’re not going to close the country,” Trump said. “We can put out the fires. Whether it is an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not closing our country.”

Trump has maintained that he believes the virus will fade out over the summer with a few hot spots here and there. Fauci, on the other hand, has warned that he has “no doubt” a re-emergence will take place at some point. He has said, however, that the country is better equipped to deal with a second outbreak.

As of Saturday, there are 1.64 million confirmed cases of the disease in the US, with over 96,000 deaths. Worldwide, 5.25 million people have tested positive for the virus and over 339,000 people have died.