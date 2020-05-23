Christina Anstead Flaunts Her Toned Physique In A Black Bikini

In her latest Instagram update, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a snap in which she showed off her incredible physique. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but the picture was taken at her home in California.

Christina mentioned in the caption of the post that she’d be spending time poolside for Memorial Day weekend, and that’s exactly what the picture showcased. The blond bombshell was sprawled out on an outdoor area with plenty of cushions and blankets surrounding her for a cozy spot to relax. A dog was by her side as she reclined in a simple yet sexy black bikini that showed off her enviable figure.

The black bikini top revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched up over her shoulders, adding a bit of support. She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise had a simple silhouette, and sat low on her hips to show off plenty of her toned stomach.

Her legs were extended on the black-and-white patterned blanket below her, and she placed one arm around her dog as she enjoyed the warm weather.

Christina’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy ponytail, with several strands hanging loose to frame her face. She had on a beaded bracelet and a pair of sunglasses, and no other accessories as she stretched out and relaxed.

Christina didn’t appear to have much makeup on in the shot, with what looked like a slight pink hue on her lips and not much else. Her sun-kissed skin looked stunning, and she relaxed in her own private oasis, with an aged wooden wall behind her and a white curtains to her side.

Her fans loved the shot, and the post racked up over 69,300 likes within just 13 hours, including a like from actress Selma Blair. The post also received 722 comments within the same time span.

“You look AMAZING. Enjoy your digital detox, I need one too!” one follower commented.

“This is seriously motivation for me to increase my workouts. Enjoy the long weekend,” another fan said, admiring Christina’s fit physique.

“Omg… are you sure you popped three kids out? You look gorgeous!” another follower added.

Christina has been spending plenty of time hanging out in her own slice of paradise at home, as her Instagram page demonstrates. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she told her followers she was enjoying spring break at home. She rocked a pink bikini and posed outside, showing off her fit figure with her dog by her side.