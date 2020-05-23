Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Tube Top & Miniskirt

On Saturday, May 23, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the weekend by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing on what appears to be a hiking trail on a sunny day. Numerous trees can be seen in the background. Laurence stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed one of her hands on her waist and the other on her thigh. She gazed directly at the photographer, as she smiled sweetly.

The Instagram star sizzled in a black tube top and a matching miniskirt from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. Fans could also get a good look at Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with a delicate pendant necklace and a black hair tie secured to her right wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her short hair down and in a deep side part. She appeared to have enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to have been encouraging her followers to travel to isolated places, “where the wifi is weak.” She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Unbelievably gorgeous damn I love your eyes and tattoos and your body,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look always wonderful, cute and very sexy lovely,” added a different devotee.

“@lolobe4 wow! You are so gorgeous,” remarked another follower.

“Wow you get more beautiful [every day],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed model has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this week, she shared a sizzling snap, in which she wore a cold shoulder mini dress, also manufactured by Fashion Nova. That photo has been liked over 55,000 times since it was uploaded.