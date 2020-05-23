Gwen Singer Goes Topless Wearing A Black Bandanna & Daisy Dukes While Posing By A Train

Gwen Singer returned to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to post yet another racy update for her fans to enjoy. The model let it all hang out while offering up some advice to her followers in the caption of the post.

In the stunning snap, Gwen sizzled as she opted to go topless wearing only a black bandanna tied around her neck to help cover her bare chest. Her massive cleavage and sexy sideboob were exposed in the pics, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

She also rocked a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her long lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the photos.

In the first pic, Gwen leaned against a train with her back arched and her hip pushed out. She had one hand in her hair and the other wrapped around her neck as she looked away from the camera. The second shot featured her from the side as she raised her arm and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the strands in tight curls that rippled over her shoulders and down her back.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to consist of black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the snaps. The post garnered more than 4,100 likes within the first 20 minutes after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“Wow, very hot,” one follower wrote.

“Your stunningly Beautiful,” remarked another.

“Gorgeous Princess,” a third social media user stated.

“The most beautiful girl ever,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about putting her enviable curves in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s been known to sport racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and see-through tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen most recently delighted her followers while wearing a plunging lingerie piece. To date, that post has raked in more than 32,000 likes and over 580 comments.