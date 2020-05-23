Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump ‘Needs To Stop Playing A Doctor On TV’

Hillary Clinton attacked President Donald Trump’s support of taking of hydroxychloroquine to prevent and treat the coronavirus, saying that he should “stop playing a doctor on TV.”

As HuffPost reports, Clinton commented on a recent study that shows that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine increase the risk of death and serious heart ailments in people who were hospitalized with COVID-19. Experts say that the study reveals there’s little doubt that the drugs aren’t the miracle cure that many people hoped they’d be.

“A study of 96,000 coronavirus patients found that those who received a drug Trump has promoted as a treatment had a ‘significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.’ The president needs to stop playing a doctor on TV,” she said.

Trump and his allies have touted the drug as a game-changing medication that could be an important element in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The president shocked many and prompted warnings from medical experts when he revealed that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine prophylactically after being exposed to people who tested positive for the virus.

It’s not the first time that she has gone after Trump for his handling of the pandemic. She has suggested that he has peddled “fake cures” and wasted time, arguing that Americans deserved a better leader.

She also reminded people that they shouldn’t take medical advice from the president, joking that because he had looked directly into the solar eclipse in August 2017, he wasn’t qualified to offer it.

Clinton has been vocal about her opinion that Trump should be voted out of office in the coming election and argues that he has used shocking language to distract people from his “failures.”

“The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it,” she said.

Clinton has used the slight that the president is just acting for the cameras in the past, as well. She recently said that Americans deserve a real president and “not just somebody who plays one on TV,” as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Many people responded with support to her criticism of Trump as a TV president, with some people expressing regret that they had voted for him over her, and others saying that he “doesn’t even play one well on TV.”