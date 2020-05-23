Vegan Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Flaunts Ample Curves In Flirty White Dress With Plunging Neckline

Anais Zanotti wowed her fans in her most recent Instagram update. She went for an ultra-feminine look when she wore a dress that showcased her incredible curves. Of course, her fans raced to view the pics and to engage with their favorite vegan model.

Anais dressed up to the nines for her latest social media share. She wore a flirty white cotton dress that hugged her hourglass figure and displayed her voluptuous curves.

The fitness model wore a cross-over dress with a plunging neckline. The v-neck exposed her magnificent cleavage and also revealed that she was not wearing a bra. The sleeveless number also allowed Anais to showcase her toned arms.

Of course, Anais also showed off her muscular legs. The mini-dress just about covered her booty before flaring out in double asymmetric layers. Anais’ thighs looked long and lean as she posed for the camera.

The 34-year-old styled her brown hair in a side-part. Her thick long mane cascaded down her back and shoulder in glossy, loose waves. It appeared as if she wore some light makeup to enhance her delicate features.

Anais also accessorized with care. She wore a light pink beaded bracelet as well as a pair of hoop earrings. Her only other item of jewelry was the wedding band that she wore on her ring finger.

The social media influencer visited a café to quench her thirst. In the first snap, she stood outside and provocatively gazed at the lens. The model flirted with the camera by playing with her hair and pouting her full lips.

Anais smiled warmly in the following photograph. She tilted her head to the side while sitting on a wooden sofa with gray cushions. In the background, the other outdoor furniture and plants created a cozy yet rustic atmosphere.

The final pic showed a closeup of the model. Again, she smiled broadly as she prepared to take a sip of her drink.

Anais has a firm following of over 524,000 people. In this particular post, she plugged her fitness program and said that your body reflected your health. Her fans seemed to resonate with her message. Close to 7,000 fans reacted to the post and inundated her with comments. While the majority posted heart or flame emoji, some voiced their opinions.

“You look absolutely stunning in this outfit!” one fan raved about Anais in the white dress.

Another fan followed up on Anais’ opinion about weight lifting.

“Looking great! Lifting weights is key,” they seconded.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical about Anais’ personality.

“Anais, wow so inspiring, and your inner beauty shines through,” they gushed.