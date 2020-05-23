Sarah Houchens Goes Full Bombshell In A Green Snakeskin Bikini: ‘Be Someone’s Sunshine Today’

Sarah Houchens went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The fitness model showed off her curves while encouraging her followers to be the sunshine in someone’s life.

In the racy snaps, Sarah looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a green and black snakeskin bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also fit tightly around her chest.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and were snug around her tiny waist while exposing her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. She also flaunted her killer legs in the shots. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah soaked up some sun with one hip pushed out and sultry expression on her face. She had one hand in her hair as the other grabbed at her bikini top. In the second shot she turned her body to the side to show off her round booty. In the final photo she gave a sexy stare into the camera as the sunlight streamed over her fit figure.

Sarah wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long golden strands in a wavy look as they fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She opted for a natural makeup look in the post. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Sarah’s 876,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 3,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks on the pic.

“YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE EVERYDAY,” one follower stated.

“SOOOOO GORGEOUS,” declared another.

“Looking awesome,” a third comment read.

“Such beautiful eyes!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger when it comes to putting her toned physique in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting barely-there lingerie, tight workout gear, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah rocked her followers just last week when she posed in a snug red bikini. That post has garnered more than 35,000 likes and over 580 comments to date.