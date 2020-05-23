Daniela Tamayo Flaunts Chiseled Abs On An Exercise Bike Wearing Sports Bra And Matching Briefs

Daniela Tamayo showed off her chiseled figure in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Colombian stunner, rocked a black sports bra and matching briefs that gave viewers ample view of her sculpted abs and legs. She paired the look with gray socks and wore her blond hair down. She seemed to also sport reddish-brown eyeshadow and black liner.

Daniela was photographed on an exercise bike in both images. In the first photo, she tugged at the thin waistband of her black briefs pulling it upwards to reveal the “V” taper on her lower abdominal muscles.

She wore her hair swept over one shoulder in this image and placed the fingers of her other hand on the bike’s handlebars. With closed eyes and lips partially open, Daniela appeared to have thrown her head back slightly to achieve her seductive pose.

In the second photo, she was captured from behind which revealed that her briefs were thong-cut. She posed on the pedals of the bike with one leg straight and the other bent which helped to emphasize the curves of her posterior. Her hair cascaded in loose waves down to her waist as she leaned forward over the handlebars.

The post has racked up more than 10,000 likes so far and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered the Colombian stunner with compliments. While many of the comments were in Spanish, her English speaking fans praised her as well.

“My god! Your abs are so amazing and on top of that, you are so hot,” one Instagram user gushed before adding a long string of emoji to their comment.

“Glutes and quads are simply outstanding,” another Instagram user added.

“Always, always so incredibly, beautifully stunning!!” a third fan commented.

“Whatever ur doing, it’s working cause you’re rocking it,” a fourth admirer wrote.

While she just posed on the stationary bike in these photos, in a previous video, Daniela gave fans a glimpse at how she keeps herself in shape. Wearing an orange thong bikini, she powered through a circuit that included pushups, banded jump squats, dumbbell rows, and more.

Daniela captioned her video in Spanish, writing about the power of exercise to keep both the body and the mind fit, according to Google Translate.

The clip has been viewed more than 45,000 times and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far.