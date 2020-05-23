Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says The Virus ‘Should Not Be Taken Lightly’

The basketball legend made the announcement on social media on Friday.

Another well-known figure has tested positive for the coronavirus. Patrick Ewing, an NBA legend who is now 57, announced on Friday that he had the virus. In a statement posted on Twitter, Ewing shared the news, and told his followers the virus is “serious and should not be taken lightly.” He then encouraged his followers to stay safe, and take care of one another and their loved ones.

He continued by offering gratitude to all of the healthcare workers who were fighting the virus on the front lines.

“Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this,” he said.

Ewing is currently working as the head coach of the George Washington University basketball team. According to reporting in Us Weekly, he is currently under care at a local hospital and in isolation. At this time, he is the only member of the team to have tested positive for the virus.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Ewing has been with the university since 2017. During his career in the NBA, Ewing largely played for the New York Knicks. He was named an All-Star 11 separate times, and also played with the Seattle Supersonics and the Orlando Magic. He played in the NBA for 17 years, and scored almost 25,000 points and had more than 11,000 rebounds over the course of his career, CNN reported.

Ewing began his career as a coach in 2002, and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2008.

The NBA suspended its current season in mid-March, following the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus. The news of the season’s suspension came just days before much of the country went into lockdown as a result of the virus. Now, more than two months after the initial decision was made, it’s still unclear when the league will resume games.

In the past, Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested that the virus would ultimately dictate how quickly sports like baseball, basketball and football could resume their seasons without risking transmission of the virus.

Ewing is just the latest well-known person to be diagnosed with the virus. Early on in the pandemic, Hollywood figures like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba announced that they had tested positive, and a number of well-known athletes have also had the virus. Von Miller, Sean Payton, and Kevin Durant have all tested positive for the virus and since recovered from it, according to 247 Sports.