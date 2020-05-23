Kayla Moody Flashes Her Sandy Booty In A Racy White Bathing Suit At The Beach

Kayla Moody took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to post yet another photo of herself in a revealing outfit. The model flashed her curves while spending a day at the beach.

In the racy snap, Kayla looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy white bathing suit. The one-piece boasted a daring side cut that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her sideboob.

The garment also clung tightly to her tiny waist and featured an open back to show off even more skin. The thong bottoms put her round booty on full display, and her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight.

Kayla sat on the beach with her legs bent and her arms placed behind her for balance. She twisted her torso so that her sandy backside was in full view as she arched her back and soaked up some sun. In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky could be seen.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in straight strands the fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of dramatic black eyeliner, and mascara-covered lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Kayla’s 748,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 messages.

“Flawless perfection,” one follower wrote.

“Woww..absolutely gorgeous and hot bootylicious,” another stated.

“You are gorgeous,” a third social media user declared.

“Sexy sweet and adorable. Wonderful lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show some skin and serve up sexy looks for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and revealing tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a teeny tiny black bikini while wishing her followers a good start to their holiday weekend. To date, that snap has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 220 comments.