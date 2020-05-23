Ivanka Trump Blasted After Tweeting Support For Impoverished Girl In India

Ivanka Trump faced backlash for tweeting support for a girl in India who carried her wounded father around 750 miles on the back of her bicycle after the rickshaw driver lost his job and was facing hunger.

“5 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!” the so-called first daughter tweeted.

Human rights advocates and political figures in India called Trump’s comments as tone-deaf, as Reuters reports. They say that Jyoti’s journey was one made out of desperation as the coronavirus has brought crippling challenges for many in the country of 1.3 billion.

After being injured and unable to work, Mohan Paswan said that his daughter offered to make the lengthy journey to pick him up and bring him to their village in the eastern part of the country. He said that initially he was concerned about the idea, particularly since his daughter is just 15 years old, but eventually he conceded and Jyoti brought him home.

As with many countries across the world, India has implemented a broad lockdown and social distancing guidelines, which have negatively impacted millions of people who live on daily wages. Many have been pushed to the edge of poverty as a result, particularly as transportation has become difficult or impossible to find.

“Her poverty & desperation are being glorified as if Jyoti cycled 1,200 KM for the thrill of it. Government failed her, that’s hardly something to trumpet as an achievement,” former chief minister of Kashmir Omar Abdullah said in response.

“This is not a feat of excellence. It’s a feat fuelled by desperation caused due to the callous attitude of the government,” said Kanti Chidambaram, a member of parliament in the country.

Others, like Rupa Subramanya, an economist who writes for the Washington Post, called Trump “clueless” and chastised her for appearing to think the story was aspirational rather than evidence of the humanitarian crisis gripping the country.

Jyoti was reached for comment but only offered that she was happy to hear about the appreciation she was receiving. India’s cycling federation reached out to her to invite her to trials so that it could train her to become a professional cyclist.

Trump hasn’t offered a response to the criticism, though it’s not the only scorn she has faced this week for her social media messaging. She was blasted by many after posting that she had “taken” the red pill, a Matrix reference now used by members of fringe men’s rights groups.