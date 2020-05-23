Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy String Bikini On The Beach

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore surprised her 842,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken on the beach. Tarsha had waded into the waves until they came just a few inches up her legs, and gazed off into the distance as the photo was snapped. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Tarsha rocked a simple yet sexy string bikini with a pink-and-white pattern. The bikini top consisted of little more than two triangular cups that could barely contain Tarsha’s ample assets, connected across her chest with a thin string, and secured around her back and neck with thin strings as well. The top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also flaunted a hint of side boob and underboob as her assets threatened to escape.

Tarsha paired the top with matching bottoms that had thin strings stretching high over her hips and secured with a bow. The high-cut style elongated her toned legs, and accentuated her slim waist at the same time. The print looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the swimsuit left plenty of her fit physique on display.

Tarsha’s long locks hung loose in a tousled, effortless style, and her hair blew slightly in the wind. The ocean behind her stretched out to the horizon, with frothy white waves crashing not too far away from her. The sky was a stunning blue without a cloud in sight, and the sunlight seemed to illuminate Tarsha’s bronzed skin.

Her beauty look was simple yet stunning for a day at the beach. She appeared to have a pink gloss on her lips, and seemed to have accentuated her gorgeous eyes with long lashes. She posed with one hand brushing some hair away from her face and the other lingering near her hip, and she didn’t add any accessories to the look beyond a single ring she wore on one hand.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 18,600 likes within just five hours. It also received 160 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Girl crush all day everyday,” one fan commented.

“You are the true definition of “Beach Babe”!” another follower said.

“Oh wow,” one fan added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Dream Body,” another follower said, captivated by Tarsha’s enviable physique.

Whether she’s in swimwear at the beach or out-and-about run errands, Tarsha loves to showcase her curves in her outfits. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap taken in a parking garage. She rocked a pair of figure-hugging denim shorts and a white cardigan that she went completely naked under for a look that showcased plenty of cleavage as well as her toned figure.