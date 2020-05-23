‘General Hospital’ Star Rebecca Budig Shares Snap Of Adorable Celebration After Daytime Emmy Nomination

General Hospital star Rebecca Budig took to Instagram on Friday night to share a fun photo that her fans will not want to miss. Rebecca, who has played Hayden Barnes on the ABC soap opera off-and-on over the past couple of years, was nominated earlier this week for a Daytime Emmy Award. It seems she was ready for some celebrating and she made sure to do it in a socially-distant, coronavirus safe way.

As Variety noted, Rebecca was nominated in the category for supporting actress. General Hospital received the most nominations of any show this year, and Rebecca will be going up against former co-star Tamara Braun, who played Dr. Kim Nero on the show.

The photo that Rebecca posted on Instagram showed her enjoying a modified celebration with a neighbor and fellow nominee. It just so happens that Jason Thompson of The Young and the Restless was nominated in the lead actor category for his work as Billy Abbott. As GH fans know, Jason also used to play Dr. Patrick Drake and left that role to hop over to Y&R.

Apparently, Jason’s family and Rebecca’s family live quite close to one another. Rebecca snapped a photo showing her standing in the driveway of what seems to be Jason’s place.

Rebecca was dressed in a cozy ensemble consisting of a zip-up sweatshirt and cropped sweatpants. Rebecca had her dog on a leash along with a scarf over her face as a protective mask.

Jason had a similar scarf of his nose and mouth and was barefoot as he leaned against a black car in front of his garage. Both Rebecca and Jason held cans in their hands containing some kind of beverage and the GH star noted that this was a social distancing toast to honor their respective nominations.

“Why does it look like you’re about to drop the hottest indie rap album of 2020?” teased writer and actor Bashir Gavriel in response to Rebecca’s post.

“Congrats on the nom, rockstar!” wrote singer and actor Jesse McCartney, who was on All My Children years ago alongside Rebecca.

“Congratulations!!! You’re phenomenal on GH!!! Well deserved! Miss both of you on GH! Stay safe,” praised a fan of Rebecca’s.

“First off, can we take a moment to say how amazing your pup is?? Secondly, y’all are neighbors?? That is awesome!! Congrats to you both on your nominations” shared another fan.

General Hospital fans would love to see Rebecca back on the show, and the door was definitely left open for Hayden to return after her departure a few months ago. It’s not known yet when or if that might happen, but in the meantime, the actress can cherish the recognition this nomination brings for the work she did in the role this past year.