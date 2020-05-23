Bebe Rexha Sends Her Fans A Kiss As She Debuts Longer Hair ‘Just For A Day’

Bebe Rexha debuted a new look in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the pop star wore long bleached-blond hair that fell past her shoulders in soft waves. She also sported a casual outfit that consisted of a knotted gray tank top and lighter gray track pants.

With a floral Instagram filter superimposed on her face, Bebe tousled the new hair at the start of the video and briefly sashayed toward the camera before she leaned forward and sent a kiss to her fans. She then stood back to strike another alluring pose before she laughed and turned around to walk through an open door in the background, flipping her hair just before the video ended.

While her hairstyle was radically different, the singer seemed to stick to her signature makeup look. She appeared to wear dark eyeliner in a “cat-eye” style that tapered past her eyelid. She seemed to pair that with a nude lipstick.

In her caption, the “In The Name Of Love” singer wrote that she tried out the hair extensions for just one day. She also wrote that wearing long hair was “weird” for her and promised that she would post more photos of herself with it “soon.”

The clip was viewed over 350,000 times in under an hour and more than 1,700 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, some fans seemed thrilled to see Bebe with a new hairstyle.

“You’re so so cute!” one fan wrote before adding a sparkling heart emoji to their comment.

“Bebe’s long hair brings me a lot of nostalgia and… good old times,” a second commenter added.

“Beauty shining all the way from the inside, out,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Others claimed to like Bebe’s usual bob hairstyle better.

“I prefer with your short hair but you’re beautiful, I love you,” a fourth fan gushed.

In a previous post Bebe wrote about how her real hair has been doing during quarantine.

“Day 64 of Quarantine. My roots are growing in and it looks like the black hair is trying to make a comeback,” she wrote in the caption.

In the accompanying photo, Bebe wore a similar outfit to the one seen in her most recent Instagram video. She sported a loose-fitting gray t-shirt that was also knotted at the front and a pair of dark gray patterned leggings.

The photo has been liked over 750,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 5,000 Instagram users have commented on it.