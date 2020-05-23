Tammy Hembrow Shows Off ‘Gym Booty’ In Pink Thong For Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Tammy Hembrow proved that her hard work in the gym has paid off in a new post on her Instagram account on Friday evening. The Australian model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a pink crop top and a matching thong that showcased her best assets as she posed in her bathroom mirror.

The photos showed Tammy standing in front of her white bathroom sink as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. Behind her, a walk-in shower and a white door could be seen. Natural light shone into the room from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over the room and bounced off Tammy’s toned body. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright, skimpy two-piece set.

Tammy’s look included a tiny tube top with what looked to be a silver bedazzled butterfly and text across the front. The tight-fitting strapless top barely contained Tammy’s cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The top came down to just above the smallest part of her waist, so her flat, toned tummy was on show.

Tammy paired the top with an incredibly tiny, matching V-shaped thong. The front of the undies remained low on Tammy’s tummy to show off her toned abs, while the sides rested up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Of course, Tammy’s pert derriere and lean legs were completely exposed.

Tammy did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did appear to be sporting a subtle face of makeup, however, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. Her long, blond hair was tied up in a messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first image, Tammy turned around and stuck her bare, round booty out for the camera. She held her phone up to her face and played with her bun. The second shot showed Tammy facing the mirror as she arched her back slightly in a way that accentuated her figure. She pursed her lips and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 322,000 likes and just over 1,500 comments in under a day as fans showered Tammy with affection.

“You’re my motivation,” one fan said.

“You are gorgeous, enticing and alluring,” another user added.

“You’re an actual goddess,” a third follower wrote.

Tammy always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she sported a curve-hugging plaid jumpsuit, which her followers loved.