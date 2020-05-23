Patricia Ripley, Mother Of 9-Year-Old Autistic Boy, Accused Of Murdering Him Fabricating Story Of Abduction

'He’s going to be in a better place,' she allegedly told police.

A Florida woman is accused of murdering her 9-year-old autistic son and then concocting a story about his abduction, The Miami Herald reported.

Patricia Ripley, 47, has been taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Alejandro Ripley, whose body was found in a canal near a Miami-area golf course early Friday morning.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Ripley had claimed that on Thursday night she was driving when she was cut off by or otherwise accosted (reports differ) by the driver of a blue sedan. The driver was somehow able to block her, she claimed, and then the driver purportedly approached her, armed with a knife, demanding drugs. When she told the men she didn’t have drugs, she said, they stole her cell phone and abducted her son.

Police issued an Amber Alert, and the next morning, following a massive search, his body was found in a canal not far from the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley last seen in Miami. The child was abducted by two males. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911. pic.twitter.com/wclDe96qgz — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

However, the mother’s story didn’t hold up. She gave police conflicting statements, and video footage surfaced that appeared to show Ripley pushing her son into the canal, and witnesses purportedly placed her at the scene of the crime as well.

“This time, unfortunately, there was no one there to save him,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said via Miami’s WPLG-TV.

Further, security camera footage from a nearby Home Depot appeared to show her sitting in the business’ parking lot, alone and without Alejandro, for around 20 minutes before she called police, said an unidentified source close to the investigation.

Under questioning, she recanted her story and allegedly admitted that she pushed the boy into the canal.

“She states he’s going to be in a better place,” police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said he was “heartbroken” that Alejandro had been killed, allegedly by his mother, saying that the lad was unable to speak and this mother was supposed to be his voice.

As of this writing, authorities are not discussing a possible motive for this alleged crime.

Antoinette Uribe said that her son was, like Alejandro, a patient at the My Kid Therapy Center, and that she knew the Ripley family.

“He was the world to his parents,” Uribe said.

On Friday, mourners and well-wishers attended a memorial service for Alejandro. Attendees, who were asked to respect social distancing practices during the event, remembered Alejandro as a sweet and happy boy.