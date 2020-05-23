Kristen Doute Claims Scheana Marie Took A ‘Beating’ On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Carried The Eighth Season

Kristen Doute believes Scheana Marie has taken a 'beating' on the show.

Kristen Doute appeared on the Mention It All podcast days ago, where she opened up about the way in which Scheana Marie has been taking a “beating” on Vanderpump Rules and allegedly “carried” the eighth season on her back after the addition of several new cast members last August.

“I think she’s taken such a beating on this show,” Kristen admitted, according to a May 22 report from Reality Tea.

As fans have seen over the years, Scheana has been pegged as a boy-crazy waitress and during Season 8, the 35-year-old SUR Restaurant employee was also given the label of “middle-aged” by Brett Caprioni, who was one of five new cast members brought to the show last year.

Although Scheana experienced drama with both Brett and fellow newbie Max Boyens, who she dated briefly prior to the start of production on Vanderpump Rules last summer, Kristen said that Scheana actually carried the season and noted that if it weren’t for her relationships with the new cast members, there would have been no connection between the newbies and the original men and women of the show.

“I feel like Scheana really carried this show on her f*cking back this season,” she continued. “She was the only olive branch between the OG’s and the new cast members.”

During Season 8, Scheana was the one who trained a number of the new cast members, including Dayna Kathan and Charli Burnett, to be waitresses at SUR Restaurant. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast met the group later and didn’t seem to bond with them very much during the season.

Looking back over Scheana’s history on Vanderpump Rules, Kristen acknowledged that she’s been “dragged through the mud” in recent years as her relationship failures have been spotlighted while her career accomplishments, including her podcast and her show in Las Vegas, have been completely ignored.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen had Scheana’s back last month after their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, dissed her during a taping of the After Show by comparing her to Jojo Siwa and shading her as a desperate woman who is constantly looking for her next love interest.

While appearing on an episode of Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans, Kristen said that while she and her co-stars frequently poke fun at one another’s most poignant attributes, Lala’s statements about Scheana and her life challenges were hurtful and mean-spirited.

“I don’t stand by that,” Kristen stated.