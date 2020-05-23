Nick Cordero Is ‘Defying Odds’ & ‘Showing Small Improvements’ In Rough Coronavirus Battle

Singer and actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life nearly two months after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital due to the novel coronavirus. In a brief update on Friday night via her Instagram stories, Nick’s wife Amanda Kloots said that her husband is doing a little bit better after a big scare.

A few days ago, Amanda tearfully told her supporters that Nick had taken a turn for the worse. She didn’t share specifics, but she asked for prayers and insisted that her husband’s story would not end like this.

Luckily, soon Amanda was able to share that Nick had started to bounce back slightly. Nick’s fight against COVID-19 has been a brutal one, as he has been in the ICU since the end of March. He recently had officially woken up after weeks in a coma, but he was still quite weak and fighting a significant lung infection among other things.

On Friday night, Amanda shared a bit more.

“Nick update: He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day,” Amanda detailed.

People have been rallying for Nick since Amanda initially shared details about his COVID-19 battle in late March. Then, they upped their game earlier this week when Nick’s condition took a turn for the worse. Given these last couple of updates from Amanda, it looks like those prayers are working.

“It is exactly what we need. Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY! Thanks be to God!” Amanda’s note on her Instagram stories continued.

Amanda also posted a series of photos on her Instagram page Friday night. They showed Nick holding the couple’s son Elvis and she said that she often found the two like this.

The first photo showed a newborn Elvis on Nick’s chest as the actor beamed. The post contained 10 photos in total, all of them showing the adorable father-son pair in similar positions.

Nick is not out of the woods yet, but people are thrilled to hear that he is making forward progress again. Amanda has always been quite consistent in sharing updates with fans, never letting much time go by without posting something to give people a sense of how Nick is doing.

Amanda has made it clear that despite some very difficult days and major complications, she is not giving up on Nick. Fans aren’t either, and this latest update signals that Nick seems determined to recover and rejoin his wife and son. Everybody will be anxious for additional updates in the days ahead, hopefully ones filled with more forward progress.