Alexa Collins Shows Off Curves In Orange & White Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Saturday morning. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sat under the sun while rocking an orange and white animal-print bikini from her capsule collection with Poema Swim. The two-piece left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The camera appeared to be sitting on the ground in front of Alexa as she posed on what looked to be a concrete deck. Behind her, an apartment building or hotel could be seen surrounded by palm trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Alexa and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini with thin straps around her neck back. The low-cut neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on show via the open back and sides.

The top cut off just below Alexa’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show. She paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottoms remained low on Alexa’s waist, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts also exposed her long, lean legs.

Alexa did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did appear to be rocking a full face of makeup, though, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, contoured cheekbones, thick black eyeliner, and a sparkly nude lip gloss. Her long, blond hair was tied behind her head in a loose ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Alexa posed with one leg bent in front of her and the other extended. She twisted her body slightly in a way that accentuated her figure and popped out her chest. Alexa tilted her head to the side and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 7,600 likes and nearly 130 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Alexa’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are gorgeous and just so pure,” one fan said.

“Absolutely stunning,” another user added.

“You are bright like sunshine baby,” a third follower wrote with a sun emoji.

Alexa’s dedicated fans have likely seen this look before. Earlier in the week, she shared a video in the same setting that showed off her swimsuit from a few different angles.