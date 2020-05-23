Leah Remini Thrills Fans With Epic Throwback From Her First TV Show With Halle Berry In The ’80s

The actress got her big acting break in 1989 on a sitcom about teen models.

Leah Remini thrilled fans with an epic throwback from her very first TV series more than 30 years ago.

On Instagram, the actress, 49, shared the opening sequence to the show Living Dolls, a short-lived ABC sitcom that she starred in alongside Halle Berry and former Waltons star Michael Learned back in 1989.

The series about young models starting out in New York was a spinoff of the long-running comedy Who’s the Boss, where Remini once guest-starred as a Charlie Briscoe, a friend of Samantha Micelli (Alyssa Milano).

In the clip, a then-teenaged Remini was seen putting on makeup and doing her best modeling poses in sassy sunglasses and neon green gloves to a very ’80s opening theme. Berry and fellow co-stars Alison Elliott and Deborah Tucker were also shown dancing and posing in the opening credits.

In the caption to the post, Remini recalled her excitement when she told her mom, Vicki Marshall, that she booked her first TV series in the late 1980s. After she told her mom the show was about a group of teen models living in a house together, Remini hilariously revealed that her mom asked her what she was going to play.

While the show only aired for 12 episodes, fans definitely remembered Living Dolls. In a series of comments to the post, some fans revealed they forgot that Halle Berry also started her career on the short-lived series.

“Holy moly, blast from the past! My early childhood flashed before my eyes. Lol,” one fan wrote.

“Loved this show! Was so heartbroken when it was canceled! You and Halle were great!” another wrote.

Other fans loved Remini’s mom’s reaction to her news.

“Your mom cracks me up,” one fan wrote.

Despite its short run, Remini has a soft spot for Living Dolls. Last year, the seasoned sitcom star shared a throwback photo from her brief stint on the show. And she previously told Buzzfeed she thought she’d “made it” when she landed the role.

“I thought I was done. I thought I’d made it. You don’t realize there’s going to be trials and tribulations in the ebb and flow of this business,” she said.

While she was devastated when Living Dolls was canceled, Remini said it was her mom who gave her a much need pep talk to “get back on the horse” and try again.

Following the demise of Living Dolls, Remini logged memorable guest roles on Saved by the Bell, Cheers, and even Friends, before she landed her long starring role on The King of Queens from 1998 to 2007.