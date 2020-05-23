Las Vegas Strip Could Open Again On June 4 Under Nevada’s Phased-In Reopening Plan

The Las Vegas Strip could soon be opening again as the state of Nevada makes tentative plans to allow businesses across the state to open their doors for the first time since the spread of the coronavirus began months ago.

As The Hill reported, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the famed strip of hotels and casinos could reopen starting on June 4 as part of the second wave of reopenings in the state. As the report noted, Sisolak said that he would give another update after this week, but data is trending in the right direction for a reopening.

“If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, the Governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday press conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines,” he said.

The region’s economy is heavily reliant on tourism centered on the Las Vegas Strip, and the city’s mayor had previously floated a plan to allow the city to serve as something of a test case for reopening. That call led to a backlash against Mayor Carolyn Goodman, as many experts believed it was too early at the time to consider allowing casinos and hotels to open again. As The Inquisitr reported, Goodman even faced a recall effort among sharp opposition from some voters in the city.

Now, close to three weeks later, plans seem to be moving in that direction. As The Hill reported, the Nevada Gaming Control Board has plans to hold a workshop with response measures and any actions that would need to take place for the reopening to go ahead as planned. The state’s resorts must submit safety plans to the board, putting in plans to slow the spread of the virus and adopted measures like more sanitation stations, limited capacity at gaming tables, temperature checks at the entrance to establishments, and requiring employees and patrons to wear face coverings.

As the report from The Hill report added, Nevada has been one of the hardest-hit states in the country, with an unemployment rate that has jumped to 28.2 percent. That is close to double the national average.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases in Nevada has been on the downswing. As the Las Vegas Sun reported, a total of 7.7 percent of the 3,657 tests conducted on May 20 came back positive, down from a peak infection rate of 12 percent.