Abigail Ratchford Gets Sultry In A Blue Bra In Throwback Photos

Abigail Ratchford wowed her 9.1 million Instagram followers with one of her most recent uploads, a slideshow in which she posed in a cobalt blue bra and matching blue robe. The model shared the Instagram set on Friday, May 22.

The brunette bombshell looked at the camera with a “come hither” stare, her head tilted. Both of her hands were clasped around the straps of the azure top.

The bra featured an intricate lace pattern on each cup, coming together with a bow in the middle. It showcased her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage, which served as the focal point of both images. The top sported a criss-cross design directly below her chest. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display.

Abigail paired the bra with a silky robe of the same hue. The garment slid down her shoulders and onto her arms. It cascaded down the sides of her body, open in the middle and tied together with a loose-fitting belt. The robe sported black lace on the ends of the sleeves, as well as a sheer, lacy fabric in back.

Abigail wore her raven locks in an elaborate updo, culminating in a voluminous bun on the crown of her head. Her hair was parted in the middle, and featured strands cascading down in front, framing her face.

Abigail appeared to wear a face full of makeup for the shoot. Her dark brows seemed to be shaped and groomed and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea green eyes. It looked as if she wore a sparkly shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara, her waterline filled in with kohl pencil.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with blush, making her sculpted cheekbones pop. It looked as if she wore a dusty rose-colored lipliner to outline her plump pout, which appeared to be filled in with a light pink lipstick.

Both photos were of the same image, though the first one was zoomed in and the second one was taken from further away. As the model frequently does, Abigail asked her followers to pick a favorite picture in the comments of the post.

“Like to be even closer than the upclose shot,” one fan replied, including three flame emoji.

“Dynamite color [on] you darling,” shared another social media user, punctuating their comment with two pink hearts.

“The baddest to ever do it,” complimented a third follower.

As of press time, the photo set racked up more than 81,700 likes and close to 1,300 comments.