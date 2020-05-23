Instagram Model Krissy Cela Wears All Black For Upper Body Workout

Instagram model Krissy Cela took to the popular social media site on Friday, May 22, to post her latest workout video for her 2.1 million followers. The workout targeted the upper body and Krissy demonstrated the exercises with the help of a friend.

For the workout, Krissy flaunted her toned figure in an all-black outfit that consisted of a halter-style sports bra and leggings. The top included a transparent bit of fabric across the upper chest and a cut-out on the opposite side. It left her sculpted arms exposed and teased a strip of toned tummy. The leggings rose high on her hips and hugged her curves through her backside and muscular legs. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her dark tresses slicked back into a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face as she worked out. The fitness trainer also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and glossy lips.

Krissy’s friend also wore an all-black outfit, which consisted of a sleeveless tank top and leggings. She added a pair of white sneakers that matched Krissy’s.

Both Krissy and her friend carried out the workout in a gym setting, using a pair of silver dumbbells for resistance. The two women performed four different exercises as part of the upper body workout, each of which was separated into an individual video clip.

Before beginning the first exercise, Krissy and her friend were filmed flexing their biceps and giving each other a huge hug while flashing wide smiles for the camera. They then moved into lateral raises, lifting the dumbbells out to the side at the same time. The second exercise in the set was the DB shoulder press, a move that required them to push the dumbbells up and over their heads towards the ceiling.

In the third video, the exercise was the DB bent over row. The two women bent forward and lifted the dumbbells in towards their chests with their palms facing up. The final exercise in the circuit was the bicep curl. Standing back-to-back, Krissy and her friend demonstrated the move from the profile view.

In the caption of the post, Krissy told her fans that her friend serves as her daily dose of motivation and helps her stay accountable for her workouts. She added that the upper body workout could be found on the Tone & Sculpt app. Krissy developed the app to help women find a community of like-minded individuals all working to make healthy lifestyle changes.

Krissy’s latest workout video earned over 30,000 likes and several hundred comments within the first day.