Khloe Kardashian Reveals Dramatic New Look On Instagram That Leaves Some Fans Confused

Khloe latest photos had many fans saying they don't even look like her.

Khloe Kardashian unveiled a dramatic new look this week as she revealed a new hair transformation. The stunning Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to social media on May 22 to give her 111.6 million followers a look at her hair as she showed off darker, shorter locks — but it wasn’t only her new ‘do that had some fans confused.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the comments section was full of messages from fans who didn’t even recognize the mom of 2-year-old True Thompson as she struck a few sultry poses for the camera.

The upload in question, which can still be seen via Khloe’s Instagram account, was actually made up of three photos that showed Khloe with her brunette locks textured and down, sitting just below her shoulders. Her skin seriously glowed as she flashed her impressive tan in a white bustier top that plunged low at the chest with underwired cups and a corset-style fastening down her tummy.

She accessorized with a necklace featuring a delicate butterfly pendant and a pair of stud diamond earrings. Khloe stunned with long lashes and a nude lip.

In the first snap, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s sister flashed a smile for the camera as she looked directly into the lens while she posed in front of a plain white background.

In the second photo, she tilted her head to the left and pouted her full lips.

In the third and final photo, Khloe — who’s been locked down with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, amid the ongoing pandemic — tilted her head upwards slightly and had her lips apart.

In the caption, Khloe joked that her location was “under b***hes skiiiinnnnn.”

The upload has attracted more than 4 million likes in only 14 hours as well as over 56,000 comments, many of which were from fans sharing their confusion over Khloe’s new look.

Plenty of fans questioned the snaps, as they claimed the new photos didn’t even look like the reality star.

“I don’t understand. Who is this?” one person asked in the comments section.

“You look beautiful but I didn’t recognize you. Please stop changing your appearance…” another Instagram user told Khloe.

“Girl, who is this?” a third comment read.

Khloe’s confusing new snaps came shortly after the star opened up about her changing appearance earlier this month, notably her post-baby weight loss after she welcomed True into the world back in April 2018.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Khloe confirmed that she now weighs 150 pounds as she opened up about how she dropped 60 pounds after she become a mom. The reality star credited a healthy diet and exercise for helping her to lose the baby weight.