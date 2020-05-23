Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Stuns In Itty-Bitty Gold Bikini

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra posted a throwback photo to her Instagram page on Friday, May 22. The model often takes to the social media platform to get her followers’ pulses racing with snaps that feature her in skimpy clothing, ranging from tight dresses to bikinis and lingerie.

Pamela’s most-recent post featured her in a tiny gold bikini that barely covered her busty assets. The top included two triangles of fabric and thin straps that left plenty of her chest exposed and drew the eye to her ample cleavage. The bikini bottoms were made of the same fabric in the same color as the top and were secured at the model’s hips with gold string ties. The bikini left Pamela’s trim waist and wide hips on display while showing off her curvy legs.

The model went barefoot for the shoot, giving the impression of having recently gone swimming. Her brunette curls were pulled up in an up-do that spilled down in all directions. She also appeared to have made up her face with a touch of mascara and pink, glossy lips. Pamela accessorized with two gold pendant necklaces that matched the color of her bikini.

The post included two photos that featured Pamela posing in different positions in the same bikini. They were taken on the deck of a cafe or restaurant as Pamela leaned against a chest-level shelf along the wall of the building.

In the first photo, Pamela posed with her front facing the camera and one hip popped to the side, emphasizing the curves of her legs. She rested one arm on the shelf next to her and lifted the other to play with her hair. Pamela looked directly at the camera with her lips closed but lifted in a slight smile.

In the second photo, Pamela showed off her profile view, leaning back against the shelf and turning her head to shoot a sultry look towards the camera. She held one hand up to rest against her head and the other perched on the shelf behind her. The angle gave viewers an eyeful of her busty chest and curvy backside.

In the caption of the post, Pamela told her 3.7 million Instagram followers that she couldn’t decide which photo to post and then wished them a Happy Friday. The post earned over 85,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments within the first day. Many of the model’s fans left compliments on her curvy figure, calling her “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “breathtaking.”

“I love both!,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.