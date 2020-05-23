‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Revealed Family Tradition That He & Jinger Duggar Started

Jeremy Vuolo and his famous wife, Jinger Duggar, are all about families. The Counting On stars seemed to have stepped out to do their own thing these days, which also means that they are starting their own family traditions. One of them was revealed on Jeremy’s Instagram on Friday.

The former soccer player said in his post that be believes that there are some family traditions that begin without really thinking about it or planning too hard. He revealed that one tradition that he and Jinger have started doing recently are nightly walks with their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity Nicole. The Vuolos have lived in California for almost a year now. They picked up their home in Texas to move to Los Angeles last summer and it seems that they have fit right in. The weather in L.A. seems to be perfect for daily family walks and the reality stars are taking full advantage of it.

The Instagram photo that Jeremy Vuolo shared is a sweet family snap that seems to focus on Felicity. The Duggar granddaughter has a sweet look on her face as she appears to be looking off into the distance. For the photo op, she wore a pink top with bows featured on the front and blue jeans. Felicity has a big bow on top of her slightly messy hair. It looks like she takes after her mom with the curly hair.

The photo also had Jinger and Jeremy standing on each side of her. Jinger had on a pair of dark skinny jeans and a long-sleeve pink shirt. Jeremy’s face wasn’t shown in the snapshot, but his clothing choice consisted of a white t-shirt underneath a denim jacket. He paired the outfit with dark pants.

The Counting On couple has seemingly been posing for pictures using a professional photographer lately. Duggar fans have noticed that Jinger and Jeremy rarely share selfies anymore. The snaps appear to be professionally done to post on their separate Instagram accounts and their fans love them.

One such photo that was shared recently was that of the family of three walking across a street that reminded fans of the Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover from 1969. Felicity was taking the lead, with Jeremy in the middle, and Jinger behind them. Their followers loved the cute family snapshot.

TLC’s Counting On has taken a break, just like every other TV show. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, filming has ceased for now, but fans are hoping that they will get to see at least one more season. They are anxious to see more of Jinger Duggar and her family in L.A.