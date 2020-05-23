Alessandra Ambrosio Poses In The Ocean In A White Bikini

The former Victoria's Secret Angel got on her knees in the sea for a sizzling bikini photo.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio got wet in the ocean for a stunning bikini photo shoot — and all the proof was shared to Instagram. The stunning supermodel flashed a whole lot of skin in her light two-piece as she got down on her knees in the ocean water for a gorgeous new photo to promote her own swim brand, Gal Floripa.

The Brazilian mom of two wowed as she put her fit and toned body on full show in the snap, which was shared to Gal Floripa’s Instagram account on May 22. Alessandra bent both of her arms and placed her hands behind her head as she got down on the sand in the shallow water.

The 39-year-old gave the camera a sultry look when she slipped into the all-white number. The deserted beach stretched far into the distance behind her while her swimwear almost matched the bright sky.

Her bikini was made up of a bandeau-style bikini top with a twist in the center to reveal her decolletage. It had to slightly thicker straps that stretched up over both of her shoulders.

As for the bottoms, they perfectly matched in the same white color and did a great job of showcasing her long torso.

The skimpy briefs featured a wrap-over design below her bellybutton while the sides stretched up in line with her bellybutton.

The star accessorized for her beach day with several gold necklaces.

Alessandra — who recently rocked a tiny string bikini during a trip to the beach — arched her back slightly when she got down in the water with her legs bent underneath her and out to the side.

In the caption, Gal Floripa shared the exact bikini Alessandra wore for the tropical shoot. The Daddy’s Home actress star rocked the Wave bikini from her own brand (which she co-founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria) in the color described as Milky Way. Gal Floripa also tagged Alessandra’s official Instagram page.

Understandably, the comments section of the upload was flooded with praise from impressed fans.

“Absolutely gorgeous… love it,” one person commented.

Another impressed Instagram user described Alessandra as being a “Beauty queen!” with a red heart emoji.

“My beauty,” a third comment read.

But this isn’t the only time recently that fans have got to see Alessandra in her swimwear.

In a photo shared to Instagram earlier this month, the mom of two joined forces with her fellow Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart. They posted together wooden swing that was out over the ocean and they both rocked pretty skimpy bikinis.