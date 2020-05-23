Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Sizzles In A Nude String Bikini

Ashley revealed her toned body in a skimpy two-piece.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts wowed her fans on Instagram this week when she proudly showed off her fit and toned body in a skimpy bikini. The gorgeous “I Don’t Need A Man” singer stunned her more than 577,000 followers as she slipped into a nude string bikini and snapped a sultry selfie in a large round mirror that hung on her white wall.

In the photo, which Ashley shared to her account on May 22, she showed off plenty of skin in the two-piece which almost perfectly matched her tanned skin.

The bikini was made up a triangle top with a thin string that wrapped around her toned torso and plunged low at the chest to show off her decolletage.

On her bottom half, Ashley kept things matching with a pair of nude bottoms that sat low below her bellybutton. They had thin strings in the same color which were tied into two large bows over her slim hips.

The two-piece perfectly showcased her flat tummy and impressive abs.

The 38-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant turned radio host posed up against a dark wooden backdrop as she took the photo of herself with her phone in her left hand. She had her right arm bent and her hand up to her face, which was slightly obscured.

Nicole Scherzinger’s bandmate had her blond hair tied back for the snap as she flashed what appeared to be a heart tattoo on her left wrist.

Ashley — who recently rocked a yellow top and multicolored plaid pants in another gorgeous social media update — kept the caption of the photo simple. She decided to forgo words and posted the photo with a simple ice cream cone emoji to usher in the summer.

The sizzling bikini photo has received more than 24,000 likes since she posted it to her account and has attracted hundreds of comments from fans.

“GOOOAAALS lady,” one person commented with several fire, red heart, and a strong arm emoji.

“Wow ash you look amazing!” another impressed Instagram user said with a heart symbol.

“Wow absolutely beautiful,” a third person wrote.

“You look amazing Ashley!!!” another comment read.

Ashley’s latest sizzling bikini snap came shortly after the star had a NSFW clap back at those who criticized the Pussycat Dolls’ sexy image after the band’s recent string of comeback performances raised a few eyebrows.

“Someone told me that within the stage of me as a woman that I shouldn’t be sexy and I’m like ‘f**k off’,” she said, per Music News.

The “React” singer then added that she wants to still “be sexy when I’m, like, 90!”