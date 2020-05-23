NBA Trade Rumors: Myles Turner To Warriors In Proposed Four-Team, 10-Player Blockbuster Deal, Per ‘NBC Sports’

When he was selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Myles Turner was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Indiana Pacers back to title contention. However, with the emergence of Domantas Sabonis in the 2019-20 NBA season, Turner suddenly became the odd man out in Indiana. Though they are yet to know the outcome of the ongoing season, most people are already expecting the Pacers to move Turner in the 2020 NBA offseason.

One of the NBA teams who could express interest in acquiring Turner this summer is the Golden State Warriors. In his recent article, Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports discussed the four-team, 10-player hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Turner to the Warriors. Aside from the Warriors and the Pacers, the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic would also be involved in the proposed trade deal.

In the suggested trade scenario, the Warriors would get Turner, TJ Warren, Will Barton, and the Houston Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick via Denver, the Pacers would receive Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross, Kevon Looney, and the Utah Jazz’s 2020 first-round pick via Golden State, the Magic would get Andrew Wiggins, TJ McConnell, Mychal Mulder, and the Dallas Mavericks 2020 second-round pick via Golden State, while the Nuggets would obtain Damion Lee, the Warriors’ 2020 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks.

If the trade becomes a reality, Thanawalla believes that all the NBA teams involved would benefit from the deal, especially the Warriors.

“On paper, this looks like a great trade for the Warriors. Turner fills their void at center, and he would form a dynamic defensive duo with Draymond Green. In 2018-19, Turner led the NBA by averaging 2.7 blocks over 74 games. Warren would likely replace Wiggins in the Warriors’ starting lineup, and Barton gives the Warriors an instant-offense player off the bench. Plus, the Warriors would also acquire first-round pick in this year’s draft, though that pick projects to be around No. 21.”

Though he is still not considered as a legitimate NBA superstar, Turner would still be an incredible addition to the Warriors, giving them a major upgrade at the center position. Aside from being a reliable scoring option under the basket, Turner is also a quality rim protector and rebounder. This season, the 24-year-old big man is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Warren and Barton aren’t just salary-cap fillers, but the type of veterans that could help the Warriors reclaim the NBA championship title in the 2020 NBA offseason. Warren could join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Turner in the Warriors’ starting lineup, while Barton would lead Golden State’s second unit. The Warriors could use the Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick to add another young and promising talent or as a trade chip to further improve their roster.