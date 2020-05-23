Jessie James Decker Showcases Her Phenomenal Figure In A Cheeky Bikini As Her Husband Grabs Her Booty

Jessie described Eric as a "handy man."

Jessie James Decker brought some pre-summer heat to her Instagram page on Friday with a steamy photo of her and her husband, Eric Decker, indulging in a major public display of affection on a beautiful beach. The 32-year-old Kittenish founder was rocking a skimpy bikini that left little of her fabulous physique to the imagination.

The former Eric and Jessie: Game On star wore a brown-and-white bathing suit with a fun confetti print. Jessie’s top featured halter ties and a hook closure on the back. Her chest was pressed again Eric, so very little of the front of the garment was visible. A hint of one of the top’s cups could be seen from the side, and it appeared to be a demi-cup design. Even though most of her bust area wasn’t visible, the “Boys in the Summer” singer was still flashing a generous amount of sideboob.

Jessie’s bottoms had a high cut that elongated her toned legs, and she further accentuated the limbs by standing on her tip toes to passionately embrace Eric. The main design feature of the lower half of her two-piece was its cheeky back that showcased her pert posterior. Eric also helped make his wife’s backside the main focus of the photo by placing one hand on part of her exposed booty.

The former NFL star was rocking a pair of neon pink swim trunks and a backwards green trucker hat. He and Jessie both wore sunglasses with wire frames. Jessie kept the sea breeze from blowing her hair everywhere by wearing it pulled back in a bun.

Jessie was pictured almost touching noses with Eric as she smiled at him. Her arms were around his neck, and Eric’s other hand was placed on her upper back. Jessie seemingly referenced her husband getting a bit handsy by describing him as her “handy man” in the caption of her post.

The couple’s photo was snapped on a white-sand beach with turquoise water. Jessie didn’t share any details about when and where exactly it was taken, but her 3.2 million Instagram followers seemed content to just take in the view.

“You are so cute. Nice biscuits too!” one fan opined.

“Hottest couple ever,” declared another admirer.

“He’s got his hands full. Lol you two are the cutest!” read a third response to Jessie’s post.

“That’s the best way to take a picture with the hubby,” remarked a fourth fan.

Jessie often receives praise from her fans for her cheeky social media snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many of her Instagram followers let the mother-of-three know that they got a good chuckle out of a photo that showed Jessie draped over an armchair in her underwear with a glass of red wine in her hand.