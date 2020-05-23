’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Fernanda Flores Goes On Virtual Date With Clay Harbour

Popular 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores is getting back in the dating game with The Bachelorette’s Clay Harbour, according to a report from People.

In a clip of TLC’s 90 Fiancé: Self-Quarantine, Flores is seen getting ready for her hot date with Harbour, a former NFL player and reality TV star. As she prepared for the night ahead, she admitted to viewers that she’s a bit nervous about the Zoom date.

“I’m a little nervous. Clay is a guy that I like a lot. He was a football player. He’s been in a few reality TV shows before. He’s so hot,” Flores said.

Flores went on to share that she and Harbour connected on social media a few months ago. After getting to know each other a little bit, the couple went on their first date. She said while she definitely liked Harbour, she didn’t feel like she was quite ready for a new relationship. However, since the coronavirus pandemic has most people stuck at home in quarantine, the two decided they’d take a more low-key approach to dating, this time with less pressure.

“Now we’re stuck at home with quarantine and we figure we can have a virtual date,” Flores said.

After getting dressed, Flores is seen sitting with dinner and wine as she launched her virtual date.

“Oh there she is!” Harbour said excitedly as the date began. “I’m looking forward to this dinner date.”

Flores was catapulted to reality TV fame after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé with Jonathan Rivera. The couple met in a club in Mexico and found love on the dance floor. Rivera applied for the K-1 visa to bring Flores to the United States, where they got married in an intimate ceremony. Unfortunately, the couple’s happily ever after was cut short.

In January 2019, Rivera announced that he had filed for a divorce from Flores, and cited the significant age difference as one of the reasons the marriage didn’t work out. After the divorce, Flores released a YouTube video outlining the relationship and accused Rivera of being controlling and abusive. Rivera later denied the claims and has since moved on from the failed marriage.

And speaking of moving on, Jesse Meester has also moved on from his failed 90 Day relationship.