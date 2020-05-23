Linn Lowes Trains Flaunts Toned Figure In White Sports Bra And Blue Leggings While Training Glutes And Quads s

Linn Lowes took to Instagram on Friday to show her 2.5 million Instagram followers how they can train both their glutes and quads with the same exercise.

Dressed in a pair of blue leggings and a white sports bra, Linn started her demonstration with lunges. On the left side of the clip, Linn showed techniques for targetting the glutes while demonstrating quad-focused variations on the right.

To train her quads, Linn took a large step forward before she bent both knees, stopping when her back knee was a short distance from the floor. The variation for the glutes required a much narrower step forward and unlike the other video, she allowed her front knee to push beyond her front foot as she bent it.

In the next video, Linn performed two types of lunges used for High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts. For the glutes, she stepped backward and then swung that leg forward until she could tap the toes of the foot with her hand. For the quads, she maintained a slightly crouched position as she took narrow steps forward and backward.

After that, Linn moved on to doing lower body exercises with a resistance band. In each clip, she got down on her hands and knees and wrapped the band around her feet. In the glute-focused video, she lifted one of her legs and rotated it with a semicircular motion, stretching the band as she did so. For her quads, Linn started with a bent leg and pushed it backwards until it straightened before returning her knee to its original position.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans thanked her for the demonstration.

“Love these posts. Keep breaking it down for us, girl!” one person wrote.

“You are my favorite and help me realize what areas I am targeting and really help correct my form. Thank you for always being so informative with your work exercises! The best,” another commenter added.

Fans also complimented her appearance with more than one commenter focusing on her workout attire.

“Love these kinds of videos!!! Thank you and as always gorgeous,” a third Instagram user wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “That blue looks amazing on you!”

Linn also got some attention from a fellow influencer.

“Your videos always look so dreamy,” wrote Lisa Lanceford, a British fitness trainer with 2.1 million followers on Instagram.