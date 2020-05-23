Marona Tanner Looks Sizzling Hot In A Glamorous Black Bustier Top And Jeans

Marona Tanner recently took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to multiple hot pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the snaps, the hottie could be seen rocking a strapless bustier top in black color. The cups of the top sported a pushup feature that allowed Marona to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. The lower part of the top was made up of black lace that rendered a very glamorous touch to the outfit.

She paired the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans that accentuated her slender waist. In the caption, Marona informed her fans that the sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer Azura Exchange. She also offered a 60% discount code to her fans to shop from the website.

She apparently sported a full face of makeup to complement her attire. She seemed to have applied a beige foundation to match her sunkissed skin tone, wore red lipstick, seemingly dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for winged eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadow.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders. She also covered her forehead with French-girl bangs for a chic look.

In terms of accessories, Marona opted for a sparkly silver ring and a dazzling rose-gold necklace that drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage.

To the delight of her fans’ delight, Marona posted three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first one, she could be seen standing in a nondescript room against the background of a light gray wall and black appliquéd curtains.

She stood straight, tugged at her jeans, parted her lips and seductively gazed at the camera. In the second one, she turned her back toward the camera to expose her smooth back and hourglass shape. She placed her hands on the wall and stared at the lens. In the last one, she struck the same pose but looked away from the camera

Within 15 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 8,000 likes and 330-plus comments.

“You’re so beautiful Marona,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“The most beautiful and sexiest babe. Love you doll,” another user chimed in.

“Why so perfect? And this haircut suits u like anything,” a third follower wrote.

“Number one!! You look phenomenally beautiful,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Marona’s Instagram timeline shows that she can pull off all sorts of looks with perfect ease. Not too long ago, she posted a snap in which she was featured displaying her spectacular legs in a black maxi dress.