Nanis Ochoa Displays Her Perfect Physique In A Nude Bikini

Colombian model and actress Nanis Ochoa went online on Friday and mesmerized her legions of followers with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Nanis could be seen rocking a nude-colored bathing suit that allowed her to show off major skin. Her triangular top featured a plunging neckline and a thin strap across her chest, a look that enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her perky breasts.

She paired her sexy bikini top with equally skimpy string bottoms that she pulled up high on her hips to draw viewers’ attention toward her slender waist and taut stomach. That’s not all, but the image also focused on the model’s long, sexy legs and her famous thigh gap.

Nanis appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a peach shade of lipstick, apparently wore a nude eyeshadow, opted for heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She seemingly finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and a highlighter applied over her nose.

She let her brunette tresses down and cascaded them over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a gray wristwatch in her right hand.

To strike a pose, Nanis could be seen standing against a wall with massive wings painted on it. She slightly spread her legs apart, tilted her head toward the left side, parted her lips, held a few strands of hair in her hands, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online retailer, Percheroni. Moreover, she tagged her makeup artist Mike Garcia for acknowledgment.

Within 13 hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 19,000 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section and posted about 500 messages to praise Nanis’s amazing figure and her sexy style.

“The most dazzling, stunning, and sensual babe in the world!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are literally a goddess! Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“I want a woman like you in my life. Do you have a clone?” a third admirer remarked.

“I can’t keep my eyes off those legs!” a fourth follower wrote.

Nanis never fails to impress her fans with her sexy lingerie and bikini snaps. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her page last week and treated her fans to a steamy snap, one in which she was featured rocking a black bodysuit. The sexy attire perfectly accentuated her slender figure and allowed her to show off her pert booty.