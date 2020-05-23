Amber Fields Gets Steamy In An Ultra-Sexy Plunging Metallic Bathing Suit: ‘Stay Gold’

Amber Fields left very little to the imagination for her most recent Instagram update on Friday. The brunette bombshell let it all hang out while revealing to her fans that she planned to be online all day long.

In the ultra-sexy snapshot, Amber looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely-there gold bathing suit. The garment tied behind her neck and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The suit also boasted a plunging neckline that was cut past her navel to expose her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Her curvy hips were left bare due to the daring cut of the swimwear. She also flaunted her long, lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck, a small pair of earrings, and rings on her fingers.

Amber posed on the beach in front of a tree as she pushed her hip to the side slightly and grabbed at the strings of her bathing suit. She wore a sultry expression on her face while soaking up some sun. In the background of the shot, a gorgeous blue sky and ocean scene complete with boats in the water could be seen.

Amber wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that bounced over her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also sported a gorgeous makeup look, which appeared to include thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She looked to complete the application with dark pink lipstick.

Amber 736,000-plus followers wasted no time showing some love for the post. The photo racked up more than 8,500 likes within the first 14 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also shared their opinions on the pic by leaving over 170 messages in the comments section.

“Hot isn’t the perfect word to describe you,” one follower stated.

“You are set for summer,” another commented.

“So absolutely hot in gold,” a third social media user wrote.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a fourth person gushed.

The model’s curvaceous body is often in the spotlight on Instagram. She’s been known to rock racy outfits such as tiny tops, skimpy bathing suits, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber recently got pulses racing when she wore a tiny white tank top and a pair of Daisy Dukes. To date, that post has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 350 comments.