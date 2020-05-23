’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: David Murphy Is Ready To Marry His Girlfriend Lana

David Murphy from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is ready to take the next step with his Ukrainian girlfriend, Lana, according to a report from People.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, David is seen spending time with Lana after waiting seven years to meet the woman in person. While talking to the show’s cameras, David said he and Lana were now on their second date and that they’ve been having a good time. He said things have been getting better and better with each interaction. Later in the clip, the couple is seen walking arm-in-arm before taking a moment to capture a few photos. As the evening went on, David made it clear he wanted more out of the relationship and began discussing their next steps.

“Lana and I are going to dinner. I want to do something more romantic because I only have a few days left in Ukraine,” he said.

“I need to talk to Lana about getting engaged before I leave.”

Earlier in the season, David packed his bags and traveled to Ukraine to meet his lady, but she stood him up after agreeing she would come see him at a train station. And this wasn’t the couple’s first failed attempt to meet. David said Lana had previously ditched him at least four other times, but he was certain she loved him.

After returning to the United States, he decided to give it one final try and went back to Ukraine.

Based on recently revealed spoilers from leaked footage of the upcoming reunion special, David proposed to Lana right before he left the country and she agreed to marry him. When asked whether they were still engaged, David said yes but went on to admit that he hadn’t spoken to the woman in days, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In the same footage, David broke down how the process of meeting Lana actually played out. He said he met her on a website and that he had spent over $100,000 just to interact with her. He also said that during their relationship, Lana remained on the site and entertained other men. He referred to the men as “just friends” and said she only spoke to them because she had no friends in her community.

When asked whether they were ever able to communicate off the website, David said he bought Lana an iPhone so they could talk more but she complained that the keyboard was too small and she couldn’t type. He went on to express hope of reconnecting with Lana soon so they could finally start their new life together.