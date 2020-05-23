Erica Mena Flaunts Bod In Sheer Bodysuit In Eye-Catching New Instagram Pic

Erica Mena has been sharing some sexy photos to her Instagram feed lately, and in her newest post, showed off her physique in a sheer bodysuit.

She posed in front of a blank wall in a room with blue carpet. Her bodysuit was sheer and see-through with a high neckline and an extra-high leg cut that added to the racy vibes. The trim of the ensemble was light neon yellow and thanks to the thin fabric, the outline of her chest and belly button peeked through. Her chest was mostly censored thanks to the placement of her hair and a beam of bright light, the latter which may have been Photoshopped.

Erica also wore a matching pair of gray sweatpants that she tugged down in the front with both of her hands. The sides of her pants featured yellow stripes with gathered accents along the bottom of her legs. There were also ruffles on the sides that added to the feminine look. She completed her ensemble with a pair of matching clear shoes with yellow accents.

The tag in the post suggested that the bodysuit was from Posh by V Boutique.

Furthermore, the Love & Hip Hop star opted to wear her hair down in a heavy right part with her long locks partially obscuring her right eye. Her makeup application appeared to include purple eyeshadow, white highlights under her brows, and light pink lipstick. She accessorized with stud earrings and a large watch on her left wrist.

So far, the update has garnered over 14,400 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live.

Many of the stunner’s followers headed to the comments section to send their love.

“She is such a baddie laaaaawwwd love the outfit,” raved a social media user.

“I love your whole life,” gushed a second devotee.

“You have to be one of the most beautiful person in [sic] earth. Inside and out,” declared another fan.

“D*mn! Girl where the baby weight go!? You look good sis,” exclaimed a fourth follower.

In addition, Erica showcased her curves in a bikini in another Instagram update from three days ago. She rocked a neon orange ensemble and her top had long sleeves and a small cut in the front that allowed her to show off a hint of her underboob. Her matching bottoms had a low waistline and thick straps that rested high on her hips. Behind her was a pool that was surrounded by tall, bright green trees.