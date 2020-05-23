Rianna Conner Carpenter Wears Star-Shaped Pasties And A Barely-There Thong In New Snap

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter recently took to her Instagram page and shared a skin-baring snap to tease her legions of followers.

In the picture, Rianna could be seen wearing a skimpy thong to show off her sexy thighs and taut stomach. To spice things up, she censored her nipples with blue star-shaped pasties. The NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her beauty looks, Rianna appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. She apparently applied a beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She seemed to have dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, chose a brown shade of lipstick, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and seemingly finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

She swept her silver tresses to the left side, and cascaded them over her shoulder and ample bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for two dog tags that rested in between her chest.

To pose for the snap, Rianna could be seen kneeling in an indoor pond. A white building with several windows and plants could be seen in the background.

She partly submerged her legs in the water, tugged at her bikini bottoms, and held her hand behind her head. She seductively gazed at the camera and slightly puckered her lips pull off a very sultry look.

In the caption, Rianna informed her fans that the photoshoot took place in Costa Rica and tagged several companies associated with the shoot for acknowledgment. She also wished her fans a happy weekend.

Within 15 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 21,000 likes. What’s more, her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted almost 400 comments to praise her sexy body as well as her sensual sense of style.

“Incredible picture! I love butterflies more & more every day!” one of her fans commented on the picture, referencing Riana’s tattoo on her lower abdomen.

“Damn, that’s a wonderfully-perfect body. I am speechless,” another user chimed in.

“I wish you a nice weekend, beautiful lady,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous and Happy Friday to you. I hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Rianna’s fellow models and influencers, including Pandora Blue, Mary Bellavita, and Nannette Hammond.

Rianna often wows her fans with her skin-baring and naughty snapshots. Last week, she shared a steamy snapshot in which she was featured rocking a dangerously-tiny white crop top that had the words “Yes Daddy” printed on it. The sexy top enabled her to flash major underboob.