’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Tiffany Franco And Ronald Smith Are Back Together

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are back on TLC and they’re back together, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The couple originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where viewers watched as Tiffany traveled to South Africa to marry Ronald and start a new life together. However, after giving birth to their daughter, Carley Rose, Tiffany decided to return to the United States. The mother-of-two said she didn’t feel safe in South Africa and explained that she would be applying for the spousal visa to bring her husband to America.

Things appeared to be going well for the pair until earlier this year when they announced their separation. Ronald publicly accused his wife of cheating on him on social media, but she denied the claims. Tiffany posted her own reasons for the separation, calling Ronald “toxic.”

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you,” she wrote at the time. “Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.”

Despite the messy breakup, it looks like the couple has decided to give their relationship another shot, based on a sneak peek of TLC’s new 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

In the clip, Tiffany made it clear that she isn’t totally happy with her husband’s behavior at the moment.

“I’m not feeling heard by my husband, in a time where I literally can’t turn to anyone else,” she said. “I can’t go to my friend’s house, I really can’t do anything. And the only person that I can count on, or lean on their shoulder, is my husband.”

She went on to say that they’re also dealing with lingering trust issues, which stemmed from Ronald’s serious gambling addiction and the fact that he lied about it at the beginning of their relationship. As the clip goes on, she said she arranged a session with a marriage counselor in an attempt to improve the relationship.

Also appearing on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined are Michael and Juliana, who appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Michael met Juliana on a yacht in Croatia and immediately hit it off with the 23-year-old Brazilian model. The couple quickly became a fan favorite on the show and are now married and living together while spending time with Michael’s two children, his ex-wife, and her new beau.