Gabby Epstein Showcases Her Hot Bod In A Pair Of Green Thong Bikini Bottoms & Pink Sneakers

Gabby Epstein looked hotter than ever in a tiny little ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Friday. The model showcased her hot bod as she spent the day outside.

In the racy snaps, Gabby looked like a total smokeshow wearing a skimpy white t-shirt that she lifted up to show off her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

She also rocked a pair of dark green thong bikini bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while flaunting her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of pink sneakers, white socks, and dark sunglasses.

In the first photo, Gabby is seen walking down a empty road while looking towards the ground. The second shot featured her from behind. In the final pic, she turned her head away from the camera and wore a flirty smirk on her face. In the background of the shots, a clear blue sky and ocean scene was visible.

Gabby wore her blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back.

She also appeared to rock a natural makeup look in the pics. The application seemed to include sculpted brows and a hint of eye shadow, as well as thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner.

She also looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and perfectly applied highlighter. She seemed to complete her face with pink lipstick.

Gabby’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 58,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 380 messages.

“Love the hair up!! Tight lil body! Perfect,” one follower wrote.

“Those abs are goals,” another stated.

“So gorgeous it’s hard to believe your real,” a third social media user remarked.

“WoooW! Ur Instagram is Awesome,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s loyal fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock barely-there looks in her sexy online photos. She’s been known to pose in scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby most recently slayed in a revealing top, booty-baring thong bottoms and a pair of white cowboy boots. To date, that post has racked up more than 57,000 likes and over 860 messages.