Issa Vegas Flashes Bare Booty In Racy Gold Dress

Issa Vegas has been keeping her Instagram fans tantalized with a variety of new updates, and in her newest share, the model showcased her sexy dance moves in a racy gold dress. She crouched on the ground and held onto a railing in front of her as she flashed her bare booty several times. The video has proven to be a huge hit among her admirers, receiving over 798,400 views in the first five hours since it went live.

Issa wore the slinky dress with a pair of black heels. Although the ensemble was only visible from the back, it was possible to make out that it had a halter-style neck and a low cut in the back. The skirt area had high slits on the side and a high hem.

Issa wore her hair down and accessorized with small, gold hoop earrings. Her makeup application seemingly included a heavy cat-eye and light pink lipstick.

In the clip, Issa shook her booty vigorously, twerking and popping her curves. At first, her face was out of sight but she turned her face to the left with a smile on her face. Every once in a while, her dress kicked up as she gave her fans a quick look at her bare derrière. She moved her knees around and moved her hips in circles as the camera zoomed in on her figure. At one point, the clip was censored with a large emoji as her dress apparently flew up a little too much.

Towards the end of the video, the model let go of the railing with her left hand as she smiled widely, glancing at the ground.

In the backdrop was a street lined with two-story homes. The shot was taken on a bright, sunny day with no clouds in the sky.

Issa’s adoring fans took to the comments section to leave their positive reviews of the new share.

“I wish you were my neighbor lol,” joked a social media user.

“She make a man wanna speak Spanish,” declared a second admirer.

“Woaoo woaoo woaoo..,” wrote a third follower.

“GORGEOUS & HOT!!!! @issavegas,” exclaimed another supporter.

Issa shared another dance video a few days ago, that time rocking a black and floral ensemble. She sported a backward baseball hat, a sports bra, and floral bottoms with red accents. She completed her look with thigh-high socks and dark shoes. The model posed in front of a couple of white couches as she shook her hips and her derrière. The clip has been watched over 732,400 times so far.