Cardi B Shows Off Huge Back Tattoo While Wearing Skimpy String Bikini

Cardi B showcased an impressive new tattoo via the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sported a thong bikini as she squatted with her back towards the camera. The tat’s mostly floral design snaked from her right shoulder down to her left thigh.

The green two-piece swimsuit featured a draped gold chains at the hips. She wore the skimpy suit with a pair of shiny platform stiletto heels and held a luxury Birkin bag in one hand as she posed. The bag’s blue color ensured that it perfectly suited the outfit’s color scheme.

The Bronx-born former exotic dancer also sported a green and blue ombre wig cut in a shoulder-length bob. She appeared to accentuate her beauty with bronze shadow and dark liner and a seemingly nude lipgloss. Cardi’s shot the camera an alluring wink and stuck her tongue out, one of her signature facial expressions.

The post accumulated more than 1.5 million likes in under an hour. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by the photo. Cari received emoji-filled comments from fellow celebrities like her sister Hennessy Carolina, La La Anthony, and Jamaican dancehall artist, Spice.

But her non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“A masterpiece on a masterpiece who makes masterpieces,” one person wrote.

“You hurtin us sis! Damn!” another Instagram user added.

“Cardi just Boddied the internet,” a third commenter wrote.

And several of the comments focused on Cardi’s eyecatching ink.

“Tat on fire!!!” a fourth commenter wrote.

A couple of commenters expressed a desire to get a similar tattoo while others seemed impressed by the time and effort that likely went into its creation.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Cardi previously showed fans her gorgeous new body art while it was still in progress.

“You guys can see my tatt, almost done. Two more sessions!” she said in an Instagram story. As the article also notes, California-based Jamie Schene was the artist behind Cardi’s enviable new tattoo.

Over on his Instagram page, Jamie shared a video of Cardi’s completed tattoo. The camera slowly panned from her shoulder to her thigh, emphasizing its huge size. In his caption, Jamie wrote that the design took more than 60 hours to ink and that he had to travel with her to over 10 cities before it was finished.

“It was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality,” he added.