Laura Lux Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior In Rainbow-Print Thong On Instagram

Texas-based Aussie model Laura Lux took to her Instagram page on Friday and teased her 1.7 million fans with a very hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, Laura could be seen rocking a rainbow-print lingerie set that featured thin black straps. She posed for the snap while kneeling on all fours over her bed which had a white-colored bedsheet spread over it. A white lamp and a few pillows could also be seen in the background.

Laura’s sexy pose not only allowed her to show off her pert booty through the risque ensemble but she also put her famous arm and thigh tattoos on full display. Not only that, but her colorful thong also drew viewers’ attention toward the small black tattoo on her booty. She lifted her chin, flashed a smile, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In terms of her beauty looks, she apparently opted for a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a dewy foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She seemed to have worn a light-pink shimmery lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders and back.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, Laura did not add a caption. Instead, she just used a rainbow emoji. Within nine hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 17,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted close to 250 messages to praise Laura’s amazing body as well as her sensual sense of style.

“I just wonder if you realize how perfect you are to someone like me,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Hi, sexy girl. Your tats are just awesome,” another user wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“I got to tell you that you are a very gorgeous girl. I am so nervous that my palms are sweaty as I type this,” a third follower wrote.

“Perfect! It’s the tattoos and the smile that always attracts me,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my queen,” “oh wow,” and “the hottest,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Many of Laura’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Erica Fett and Vicky Aisha.

Laura often teases her fans with her NSFW snaps. Last week, she left very little to the imagination of her fans by sharing a pic in which she was featured rocking a see-through lingerie set that struggled to contain her ample assets.